An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Wall Street got back to selling on Thursday, reversing course a day after a climbing on hopes that the Federal Reserve's huge interest rate hike it made this week won't be a common practice in its ongoing fight against inflation. Stocks were opening sharply lower, sending the S&P 500 down 2.7%, and Treasury yields were moving higher again.