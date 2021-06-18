Pulaski County Constables Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock have been found guilty on all counts by a federal jury.
Both Wallace and Baldock were facing a joint charge of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights, and each were facing individual charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Due to the nature of the Possession charge, Wallace was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Office immediately after court was dismissed.
Baldock was already in custody due to his additional charges: Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Baldock’s trial on those charges is set to begin next month.
Sentencing hearings for both constables were set for October 18.
