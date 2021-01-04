Two embattled Pulaski County constables are facing yet another federal civil suit, the third filed against them since their arrest for conspiracy to deny civil rights against those they arrested.
Somerset resident Kayla Dobbs filed the suit last week in the Eastern District of Kentucky’s U.S. Court in London against Pulaski District 5 Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace and Pulaski District 4 Constable Gary Baldock.
Dobbs alleges the two elected officials violated her rights through illegal searches and seizures, false arrest and false imprisonment; physically assaulted her while searching her person; used intimidation and force to deprive her of her rights; did physical damage to her property with no reason; and took valuables from her that they did not register as evidence or return to her.
The suit was filed on her behalf by London attorney Clayton O. Oswald, Somerset attorney Gregory A. Ousley and Barbourville attorney Samuel B. Castle, Jr.
Dobbs claims that on December 22, 2019, she was a passenger in a vehicle owned by her which was being driven by someone else due to her having had alcohol earlier in the evening.
The car was stopped at a gas station when Wallace and Baldock approached and told her to move the vehicle “to a different location.”
When Dobbs told the constables that she didn’t feel like it would be safe for her to do so because she had been drinking, she claims that they “insisted that she move her vehicle, and immediately upon doing so, she was stopped by the Defendants [Wallace and Baldock] for a number of alleged offenses.”
Pulaski County District Court records show that she was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Rear License Not Illuminated, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and Expired Registration.
Court records show that the charges were dismissed March 11, 2020. According to the Dobbs' documents in the federal case, the state case was dismissed by an oral motion made by the Pulaski County Attorney’s Office. The dismissal was just days after the constables were arrested by the FBI.
Dobbs further alleges that during the events surrounding her arrest, the constables verbally abused her by using a sexually suggestive slur against her. She also claimed that Wallace “physically assaulted her under the guise of searching her as Defendant Baldock looked on and commented that ‘she wanted it.’”
She states that Wallace and Baldock “repeatedly” accused Dobbs of possessing illegal drugs, and that they demanded cash or drugs. “The Defendants utilized a drug dog, which found no trace of illegal substances in the Plaintiff’s vehicle,” the suit states.
Then, according to Dobbs, Wallace and Baldock began cutting open the seats of her vehicle and destroying her vehicle looking for illegal substances. Nothing illegal was found during the search, she said.
She accused the constables of taking personal property they did find during their search, such as cash and gift cards.
Those items, Dobbs said, were never accounted for in documents, never entered into evidence and were not returned to her.
She is seeking “a sum to reasonably compensate her for her injuries and damages” as well as any punitive damages, attorney fees and any other relief she may be entitled to.
Dobbs’s case is the third civil suit filed in federal court. Ferguson resident Lester Turner, Jr. filed a civil complaint in September alleging civil rights violations surrounding his arrest on meth-trafficking charges – a case that was also dismissed on March 11.
Then, in November Eubank couple Ronald Lee Stigall, Jr. and Anita Stigall filed a complaint alleging the constables used false information to obtain a search warrant to search their home and, when constables did not find illegal drugs, the couple alleges the constables intentionally planted illegal substances in their home.
According to court documents, neither of the couple have been indicted by a Pulaski County Grand Jury in connection with that search.
All three cases come after Wallace and Baldock were arrested in March and charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.
While Wallace was taken into custody by the FBI peacefully and released the same day, Baldock reportedly fired a gun at FBI agents when they attempted to take him into custody at his residence. Both Baldock and an agent were wounded in a reported exchange of gunfire, with Baldock being taken to a Lexington hospital for treatment before being lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Because of that incident, Baldock has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Additionally, both constables are facing drug charges: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The other two civil trials have been paused until the outcome of the criminal case is known.
The date of the criminal trials currently is up in the air. It had been scheduled for January 19, but a December court order has postponed all trials set to begin before March 15 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and no new date has yet been set.
Bowling Green attorney Aaron Smith, who is representing Wallace in all three the civil cases, said his office was in the process of investigating the claims in the new case and expected to defend the case at the appropriate time.
