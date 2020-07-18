Two Pulaski constables facing several federal charges each have both pleaded not guilty to the newest charges in their cases: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
District 5 Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace and District 4 Constable Gary Baldock were charged in June with those drug charges.
The two also face Conspiracy agains Civil Rights charges, while Baldock faces additional charges of Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
They were arraigned on the meth charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in London.
Currently, the combined trial for Wallace and Baldock is scheduled for August 3, while a separate trial for Baldock’s case is scheduled for August 24.
However, Baldock has filed a motion to give the defense extra time.
Baldock and his attorney, Andrew M. Stephens, are also asking the judge to declare the case “complex” – a legal term that means the defense is waving the right to a speedy trial in favor to give them time for additional discovery and trial preparation.
Court documents state that Baldock’s reasoning was the complicated nature of the Attempted Murder charge, plus the recent arraignment on the drug charge.
Neither Wallace nor U.S. prosecutors objected to Baldock’s motion, with Wallace’s response stating that discovery in the case currently spans 18 alleged incidents.
In addition, the prosecution said, “The number of those incidents will increase based on the expansion of the conspiratorial timeframe.”
Baldock is facing additional charges after an incident that took place March 6 at Baldock’s Mountain View Drive residence.
According to the FBI, Baldock opened fire on federal agents as they attempted to serve a warrant on the conspiracy indictment. Baldock wounded an agent and was wounded himself when agents returned fire.
Wallace was taken into custody separately and without incident. He was released later that day.
Baldock was taken to a Lexington-area hospital for treatment, then was taken into custody and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center, where he remains.
