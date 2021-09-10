A federal judge has denied both of Michael “Wally” Wallace’s request for a new trial, paving the way for the embattled Pulaski District 5 constable to be sentenced in October.
Wallace and his attorney, Robert Norfleet, submitted two requests for Wallace and co-defendant Gary Baldock to receive a new trial on charges of Conspiracy against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
The two constables were found guilty by a federal jury in June. Norfleet subsequently asked for a new trial on two grounds: That the trial was unfair to the defendants due to several events that happened before and during trial, and that “newly discovered evidence” could be used to prove Wallace’s innocence.
That evidence came in the form of finding out that meth that was used as evidence in another person’s conviction – and therefore under orders to be destroyed – had not yet been disposed of and might be used to prove that the meth Wallace allegedly planted on a suspect instead came from the same batch as a that from a drug dealer who was arrested the same night.
However, the prosecution argued that scientific tests aren’t sophisticated enough to be able to determine whether two samples of meth came from the same batch, and therefore the evidence couldn’t be used in the way the defense wanted.
In denying the motion, the judge in the case, Robert E. Wier, stated that not only does the prosecution say no tests can be done to prove the two samples of drugs were made in the same batch, but also stated that the defense offers no argument that it can.
Wier also said that the defense does not prove that this evidence is new at all, but rather that the motion is made on the mistaken belief the evidence was destroyed.
“Minimal outreach to the Somerset Police Department would have resolved his misperception pretrial, just as it quickly did post-trial,” the judge said.
“Further, the evidence now in dispute is only one aspect of one portion of the Government’s case,” Wier went on to say. “Independent evidence amply supported the conviction.”
The consideration of evidence or testimony being only “one aspect of one portion” of the case comes up in the judge’s denial of Wallace’s other request for a new trial, one that hinges on whether the trial was unfair for the defense because the prosecution “concealed material information,” that one witness perjured himself and that another voluntarily gave information in her testimony that the prosecution had previously agreed not to use against the defendants.
In denying that motion, Judge Wier used strong language against the defense, calling its motion “a scattershot collection of inconsequential grievances devoid of supportive legal authority. The Government well supported the counts of the conviction during the course of a fair trial.”
Wallace remains in custody at the Grayson County Detention Center. His sentencing is scheduled for October 18.
Wallace’s co-defendant, Baldock, passed away while awaiting sentencing.
