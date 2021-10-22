Pulaski Constable Michael Wallace formally filed a notice to appeal his federal conviction on Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
Along with the appeal was a motion to proceed with his case “in forma pauperis” – or in the manner of a pauper, meaning he is declaring he no longer has funds to retain counsel.
Wallace had up until this point been represented by Somerset attorney Robert Norfleet in his criminal case. On Friday, Norfleet said he will continue to represent Wallace until Wallace is appointed appellate counsel.
“Mr. Wallace has asserted his innocence from day one and continues to do so. His fight for exoneration continues,” Norfleet said.
Wallace was convicted in June by a federal jury, along with codefendant and fellow constable Gary Baldock.
The two were found to have illegally detained suspects, lied to convince judges to give them search warrants and, in one case, planted evidence on a suspect in the form of meth.
Baldock was found dead in his cell at the Grayson County Detention Center, reportedly of natural causes, while awaiting sentencing.
Wallace was sentenced this week to 140 months (11 years, eight months) in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.
Under federal law, Wallace will be required to at least 85 percent of his sentence.
“Wallace betrayed the trust placed in him, abused his authority to violate the rights of others, and did a grave disservice to the law enforcement community,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Instead of enforcing the law and protecting the public, he turned to corruption and self-interest. His prison sentence is well-deserved and should serve this message: such conduct has severe consequences and should not reflect on the hard work and dedication of so many in law enforcement – including the FBI agents who investigated this case and made this prosecution possible.”
