LONDON, Ky. — A federal judge sentenced Pulaski County Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace to 140 months (11 years, eight months) in prison on charges of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
Judge Robert E. Wier stated that after his release from prison, Wallace would undergo four years of supervised release. Wallace will be barred from being a law enforcement officer during that period of supervision.
Wallace was found guilty in June of both counts by a federal jury.
Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, said his client planned to file an appeal to that conviction. Judge Wier said the defendant had 14 days in which to do so.
Before the sentence was announced, Norfleet argued for a much lower sentence – 60 months, arguing that being a constable was not a paid position and didn’t require training, but that Wallace had gone through many hours of law enforcement training.
“His goal was to get drugs off the streets,” Norfleet said, adding that the range within the sentencing recommendation was “unduly harsh.”
A pre-sentencing report recommended a prison stay between 188 months and 235, and U.S. prosecutor Jason Parman asked for a sentence on the high end of that range.
In the end, however, Judge Wier said he had to look at the motivation behind the meth possession charge. This case was not typical, in that the intent was not to put drugs out on the street. Rather, it was used, according to the findings of the jury, with the intent to plant evidence on suspects.
That meth was never intended for the street, and that the sentencing recommendations following the letter of the law are meant to take into account the damage that drug would do on the lives of the people who took it.
But while the judge may have been lenient on the drug charge, he had harsh words for Wallace concerning the civil rights violations.
In considering the testimony from various sources that said information was fabricated by Wallace in attempt to make arrests or obtain warrants, Judge Wier said Wallace had “definitely, repeatedly lied” and was caught in “repeated improprieties.”
He referred to testimony that Wallace had told his codefendant and fellow constable Gary Baldock to strip search a suspect, identified as undercover FBI agent Kareem Pinkney, after a search of Pinkney’s hotel room failed to turn up any illegal substances.
Wier said the way the constables “casually” forced Pinkney into a strip search was “shocking to the conscience.”
He went on to say that Wallace was “telling a fairy tail to create power” in lying to a judge to obtain a warrant for Pinkney’s hotel room to begin with.
“You can’t pursue criminals by becoming a criminal,” the judge said.
He gave credit to the Somerset Police officers who started the investigation. Those officers, Andrew Salmons, Nicholas Taylor and James Mayfield, assisted Wallace during a traffic stop in which they searched Timothy Sizemore’s vehicle. They did not find drugs during their search, but they testified that after they had finished their search of the driver’s side, Wallace briefly approached the vehicle and stepped away holding what appeared to be meth.
“I feel compelled to give some credit to the young officers of the Somerset Police Department who had the courage to come forward with what they saw,” Wier said.
He also noted that Wallace lacked remorse in the Sizemore case. “That’s hard to process,” he said.
Wallace spoke to the judge before sentencing to ask for leniency in the case.
He maintained his innocence throughout, saying “I never planted drugs on anyone. Never thought about it,” and said Sizemore knows in his heart he is lying about having evidence planted on him.
If he had planted drugs on someone, he said, it would have been the person that severely hurt his son in a bad drug deal.
“I had two kids that were drug addicts, and I couldn’t get help,” he said.
That led him to run for the office, he said.
“I wanted the best for my kids and my grandkids. It was never about running down these people.”
Judge Wier ended his discussion relating his concerns about the office of constable in general.
“I’ve had many cases that involve this position, and it causes me to lose sleep,” he said.
He said he was unhappy with the lack of oversight over a constable’s actions and the fact they are not required to receive law enforcement training like sworn law enforcement officers do.
Wallace's codefendant, Baldock, died of natural causes while awaiting sentencing in the case.
