A federal judge sentenced Pulaski County Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace to 140 months (11 years, eight months) in prison on charges of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
Judge Robert E. Weir stated that after his release from prison, Wallace would undergo four years of supervised release. Wallace will be barred from being a law enforcement officer during that period of supervision.
Wallace was found guilty in June of both counts by a federal jury.
Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, said his client planned to file an appeal to that conviction. Judge Weir said the defendant had 14 days in which to do so.
A full account of the sentencing hearing will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
