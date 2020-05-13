The attorney for Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace is denying allegations that Wallace falsely arrested a federal agent last year, while the attorney for Constable Gary Baldock is appealing the court’s decision that Baldock must remain in jail.
Wallace and Baldock are co-defendants in a federal case in which the two are charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.
The two newest developments in the case are linked, as the details of the FBI investigation which resulted in the conspiracy charges were discussed in a memo from the U.S. prosecution arguing against the release of Baldock.
Baldock remains in custody due to additional charges filed against him connected to the March 6 shootout between Baldock and FBI agents.
The memo details an FBI investigation conducted in September 2019. According to that memo, the FBI was looking at Wallace and Baldock for “planting drug evidence, searching or arresting without cause, and stealing seized money.”
But Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, denied that the investigation had anything to do with “searching or arresting without cause.”
“On September 24, 2019, the FBI conducted an uncover operation based on demonstratively false information it received from convicted drug dealers and local law enforcement officers hostile toward Mr. Wallace,” Norfleet said.
“The mission for the FBI’s uncover operation was to determine if Mr. Wallace would plant drugs on the undercover agent or steal any portion of the $15,000 cash planted on the agent’s person and inside the agent’s hotel room. Mr. Wallace neither planted drugs nor stole any money.
“Following the undercover operation, the FBI changed the allegations against Mr. Wallace from planting drugs and stealing money from suspected drug traffickers to (claiming that) Mr. Wallace falsely arrested an agent for public intoxication whom the FBI falsely portrayed to Mr. Wallace as a major drug supplier trafficking large quantities of drugs in Pulaski County. Fact is, to confirm Mr. Wallace’s personal observation that the undercover agent appeared to be impaired, Mr. Wallace sought the assistance from another law enforcement office employed by a local law enforcement agency who had received specialized training for drug recognition impairment. Based on the officer’s personal observation and field testing of the agent, the assisting officer concluded and communicated to the agent that he ‘showed signs of being under the influence of opium and/or marijuana.’
“While Mr. Wallace would have been justified to arrest the agent based solely on his personal observation alone, Mr. Wallace obtained additional proof from a specialized trained law enforcement officer that the agent appeared to be impaired.”
The prosecution's statement on the September incident was that the FBI called in an anonymous tip to Constable Wallace’s tip line, claiming that a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a mall was a possible drug trafficker.
Instead, that man was an undercover FBI agent.
He was being monitored by multiple federal agents and aerial surveillance, and the vehicle was equipped with recording devices.
The court document states that Wallace and Baldock approached the vehicle, “immediately removed” the undercover agent from his vehicle, and handcuffed him.
The constables then began to search the vehicle with Wallace’s K-9, Rowdy.
Wallace “claimed the dog ‘hit on the driver’s door. The dog, however, simply circled the vehicle,” the prosecution memo states.
The U.S. claims that the constables called in Burnside police officer Eric Thomas, who conducted a field sobriety test and determined that the suspect showed no signs of intoxication.
While no drugs were located in the vehicle, a key to a motel room was. The constables transported the undercover agent to the motel and secured a search warrant for that room.
The U.S. states that warrant was obtained based on fraudulent information provided by Wallace. “The affidavit states that Wallace was given the hotel room number by the informant who provided the tip (false), observed a vehicle approach the agent’s car and then quickly leave following a short meeting (false), and that he observed a change in behavior in the driver’s behavior during questioning (false – the agent was immediately removed from the vehicle with no questioning).”
It goes on to say that Baldock asked for Officer Thomas’ advice on how to write a citation “if someone were to be properly arrested for public intoxication,” then wrote a citation for the FBI agent based on that advice.
Norfleet said that Wallace maintains his innocence and looks forward to the facts coming out at a trial.
“Mr. Wallace worked zealously as an elected public servant for the people of Pulaski County to eradicate drugs. Mr. Wallace made more arrests and seized more heroin, methamphetamine, and other dangerous drugs from the streets than the other local law enforcement agencies combined. Because of Mr. Wallace’s arrest, numerous high level drug dealers are walking free while an innocent man fights the federal government for his freedom. Mr. Wallace had the courage to pursue drug dealers that the other local law enforcement agencies did not. While the government may attempt to add and/or change charges, change legal theories, and apply pressure to Mr. Wallace during the pendency of this process, the fact that Mr. Wallace did not break the law will not change.”
As for Baldock, he and his attorney made a motion asking for an in-person detention hearing, arguing he should not have been jailed for his actions on March 6 when he reportedly opened fire on FBI agents as they were attempting to serve a warrant.
He is offering to give up his badge and service weapon, and said he will offer the equity in his home as bond.
A federal judge, however, determined that due to the nature of the charges – one of which is Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent – there could be safety concerns for the community, and therefore denied Baldock’s request.
Baldock has appealed that decision on the basis that he feels there are circumstances that could guarantee the safety of the public.
