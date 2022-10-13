The U.S. Court of Appeals Sixth Circuit issued its ruling Wednesday in the appeal of Pulaski Constable Michael "Wally" Wallace, upholding the jury's conviction of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
Wallace was convicted in June 2021, and he was sentenced in October 2021 to more than 11 years in prison.
The opinion delivered by Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton begins: "Michael Wallace, a former Kentucky constable, lied on warrant applications, threatened suspects, kept distribution levels of methamphetamine in his house, and planted drug evidence to facilitate a pattern of false arrests."
During the trial, witnesses gave accounts of how Wallace and fellow Constable Gary Baldock would find evidence while searching their vehicles that they did not actually own.
In one case, three Somerset Police Officers were called in by Wallace to assist with the traffic stop of Timothy Sizemore.
Two of those officers, Andrew Salmons and Nicholas Taylor, testified that they had searched Sizemore’s vehicle looking for drugs and had found none.
The third officer, James Mayfield, testified that after that search, Wallace walked passed him, said “Watch this s**t,” and went to the door of the vehicle.
Wallace then pulled away with a bottle in his hands claiming he had found it under the seat of Sizemore’s vehicle.
Part of Wallace’s appeal was arguing against the Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine) charge being levied against him. In the court’s opinion, Judge Sutton states:
“[Wallace] now claims that rather than ‘planting’ drugs during the Sizemore stop, he merely ‘pretended to find’ drugs. Because the drugs never left his possession, he says, no ‘distribution’ occurred. But because Wallace did not testify, the only evidence to support this theory is the speed with which he found the drugs in Sizemore’s car. That speed, sure enough, permits the inference that the drugs never left his hands. But another equally legitimate (and less self-serving) possibility is that he immediately placed them there, searched around, then ‘found’ them.
“… Making matters worse, Wallace did not raise this argument to the jury or the trial judge. The evidentiary record simply does not support Wallace’s new argument.”
He goes on to say that even if the court were to take Wallace’s word, it wouldn’t absolve him from the “distribution” side of events, as possession with intent is a “forward-looking offense,” meaning that there was enough evidence that, even if the drugs never left his hands in the Sizemore incident, Wallace demonstrated the intent to “distribute” drugs as planted evidence on other Pulaski citizens in the future.
Wallace’s appeal also argued against having a weapon enhancement added to his sentence due to his weapons being needed as a part of being a law enforcement officer and were not a part of any drug trafficking crime.
However, the appellate court noted, citing the lower court’s records, that “[I]f somebody is planting drugs on you, and threatening you if you call him on it, and he’s got a gun on his hip, that’s undoubtedly a factor in the overall crime.”
Wallace was sentenced to 140 months, or 11 years and eight months, in prison. According to federal guidelines, a convicted felon must serve at least 85% of that sentence.
