You don’t have to go far to get a look at the work of the Wandering Artists.
The group of local visual artists has an exhibit currently on display at The Center for Rural Development, showcasing a wide array of styles and perspectives.
“One of the special things about this exhibit (is) it included so many different types of mediums and styles,” said Peggy Sherry, a founding member of the Wandering Artists. “That’s just the fun of it.”
But paintings hanging on a wall aren’t all the Wandering Artists are about — on the contrary, the collection of local talent exists to go out into nature and create on a canvas under the light of the sun.
“Plein Air is a type of painting where you paint on-location outside. It means ‘in the open air,’” said Sherry. “There are Plein Air groups all over the world. The Lexington group is the Plein Air Painters of the Bluegrass. The Danville group is the Plein Air Artists of Central Kentucky. Linda Gover and Kasandra McNeil and Karen Roland and I have participated in their events.”
Sherry described the “Paint the Town” event in Lexington as a “classical” example of Plein Air painting. “All the artists start at 8 a.m. and have a blank canvas stamped to prove that it was blank, and then they go out on location and they do their painting until about 2:30 p.m. and then they have to turn their painting in to the home base, framed, and whoever is in charge hangs an exhibit of all these paintings. Most of them are oil paintings, but we have had pastels and watercolors. And then there’s a big reception that night and they give cash awards (of as much as) $10,000. ... Plein Air is a world-wide movement, and it’s difficult to do.”
After doing that for some time with other regional Plein Air groups, Sherry and Gover decided to form their own here in Pulaski County.
“We contacted some of the artists we knew and got together and picked out some places that we were going to paint,” said Sherry. That ranges from Pulaski County Park to individual back yards.
“Generally we spread out and everybody has a different vision,” said Sherry. “There are very few times when there are more than one or two people painting the same thing. Even if they do paint the same thing, the paintings are completely different.”
Gover mentioned going to Burnett Farms in Pulaski County to paint, noting, “There are quite a few red barns, but they’re not the same view. There are a lot of sunflowers painted, but nothing is ever the same.”
Burnett Farms is in the family of Cheryl Burnett, a former high school art teacher and one of the Wandering Artists. “It’s great to have people who are interested in seeing things like that come out. To see how they interpret (the location artistically) is great.”
The Wandering Artists met for the first time this spring, set up a schedule to paint monthly through October, better-weather months. The first scheduled painting event will be at the Rockcastle River Trading Co. on April 27 in Livingston, in neighboring Rockcastle County.
After that, May brings a trip to the Mill Springs Mill, June to Woodstock Lavender Co.’s farm as well as a sunflower-event at Burnett Farms, and each month after that somewhere new and picturesque.
The exhibit at The Center doesn’t showcase art done on these trips then, but rather the artists wanted to display some examples of their previous work. Titled “Chasing the Light,” the exhibit features different media, styles, and subject matters, some painted on location while others are submitted studio pieces.
“We just wanted to introduce ourselves to the community,” said Sherry. “We decided not to have any rules for this exhibit.”
The showcase opened March 5 with a reception, and will be up until the end of this month, April 30. About six of the approximately 40 paintings have sold, which is a “wonderful” feeling for the artist, noted Sherry, and all are available, for a variety of different prices.
“We like to do this because it’s our talent, but it’s also our business,” said Gover, another former art teacher. “Of course it’s gratifying to have sales, because that is why we do it. There are lots of paintings in my closet, but I would much rather they all be on someone’s wall.”
There is no charge to attend the reception or view the exhibit. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and during extended evening and weekend hours when The Center is open to the public.
To ask about purchasing art featured in the exhibit, please contact Debra Hines at 606-677-6000 or email dhines@centertech.com
There are 20 members of the Wandering Artists group right now, and it’s open to everyone, of all ages. “All they have to do is let me know, and I’ll put them on the email list,” said Sherry. Most are from Pulaski County, but there are members from other locations. “We’re open to anyone who wants to paint with us.”
Some of the artists have been painting a long time, their whole lives even; others took to it later. Liz Isaacs said that she’d never painted or drawn but had done paper cuttings, and wanted to learn about water colors. So she started out with the Escape Artists group — another local artists group with which Sherry and others have been affiliated — and found a love for watercolor art which she has taken into the Plein Air group.
“I’ll have to learn how to Plein Air paint,” she said with a laugh, adding, “I think it’s a culmination of the interest that all of us have always had in art. Some of them have become professionals and others are beginners and others have just painted for the joy of it.”
To get on the mailing list, contact Sherry at psherry5@aol.com. It’s a great thing to do if you have a passion for art, a heart for friendship, and a deep appreciation of the world around the artist.
“It’s just us. It’s a part of us,” said Sherry. “We’ve always done it and we’ve always enjoyed the camaraderie of being with other artists. We inspire each other. It’s just what we do.”
