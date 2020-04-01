Optimistic stories during this coronavirus pandemic have been hard to come by. It has been mostly gloom and doom, dampening joy of a gorgeous spring descending on Pulaski County and the Lake Cumberland area.
J.D. Hamilton, owner of Lee's Ford Resort Marina, is a born optimist. This reporter, checking around, figured if there is a "feel-good" story in Pulaski County Hamilton might be the source.
Bingo!
Can you believe this! Hamilton expects one of the best tourism seasons in history when COVID-19 wanes, as expected, in several weeks.
"We've been cooped up for weeks. Lake Cumberland is a wonderful place to have social distancing (if that continues to be necessary)," said Hamilton. "We've been unable to travel ... we could have a record number of people coming to the lake," he predicted, noting: "We're (Lee's Ford) already getting reservations."
Hamilton, alluding to the situation in China where COVID-19 possibly has run its course, predicts the crisis here may be over by summer and people will flock to Lake Cumberland. The 101-mile-long lake has more than 1,200 miles of wooded shoreline and hundreds of hidden coves where a family can get away from it all; where a 6-foot social distance doesn't relate.
"They will go out on a boat with their families ... get out of the house," he suggested. "People have been unable to travel ... Lake Cumberland is near. I really believe this will be a record tourism season," he reiterated.
Hamilton is a survivor. He is six summer away from the crisis at Wolf Creek Dam. Necessary and urgent repairs to the dam resulted in the lake being lowered 43 feet to allow insertion of a concrete diaphragm through the earthen section of the structure to stop uncontrolled seepage.
Despite efforts to put the best face on the situation, the lower lake level drove the "Ohio Navy" to other lakes and Hamilton and other tourist-related businesses around Lake Cumberland suffered financially. Hamilton says he lost a million dollars.
Hamilton hung on; he still here; he is still optimistic.
Hamilton is bracing for a big crowd. The Lee's Ford Resort Marina owner is smiling; his voice has an optimistic tone. He is ready to step away from that microscopic monster that that has put our lives on hold. Hamilton is guiding his boat toward a beautiful sunrise.
