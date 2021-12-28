Not only did Pulaski not see a White Christmas, the last few days of December look a little closer to March or April than what we normally see, with predicted thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid- to high-60s.
The National Weather Service out of Jackson, Ky., has issued a hazardous weather statement for the next few days, but instead of snow, it is warning southeastern Kentuckians about thunderstorms.
From tonight on through Sunday, NWS officials warn that isolated thunderstorms are possible. “Locally heavy rain may also accompany this system,” according to the statement.
Today’s highs are predicted to be around 69 degrees, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. There’s 90 percent chance of rain from tonight on through to Wednesday night.
While possible thunderstorms are predicted for tonight, Wednesday’s weather could have possible thunderstorms coming through before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
The good news is that the unseasonably warm temperatures should stick around through Friday night, meaning anyone wanting to attend Somerset’s Light Up 2022 New Year’s Bash shouldn’t get too chilly.
Forecasts could change, of course, but as of Monday the high for New Year’s Eve is expected to be around 65, and the low be a relatively balmy 54 degrees.
Light Up Somerset is expected to get underway at 7 p.m. Friday night, with the party will keep rocking on into 2022, wrapping up around 12:30 a.m.
It takes place in the streets of downtown Somerset.
The bad news is that the there could be a stray shower or two. Showers are expected after 11 p.m., with Friday’s overall precipitation chance hovering at 90 percent.
That means outdoor partygoers may not need heavy coats, but they might want to bring their rain coats and umbrellas with them just in case.
New Year’s Day starts off warm as well, with a predicted high around 65. But by Monday, the temperatures may start to dip down to where one would expect them to be for this time of year.
Sunday’s high is predicted to be around 48 degrees, while Monday’s could be around 38 degrees.
