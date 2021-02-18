There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and rather than being an oncoming train, it does actually look like sunshine.
The winter weather that has brought parts of Pulaski County to a stand-still is on its way out, according to Kevin Sullivan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Jackson.
He said that most reports around the Pulaski area showed a total of around four to five inches of snow fell overnight Thursday. The highest totals were reported toward the north end of the county and around the border with Rockcastle, with some places seeing up to six inches, he said.
Thursday evening might be the last chance for snowfall for a while. Sullivan said there was a chance for a small amount of snow, around a quarter of an inch if that. Then, it might change over to a freezing drizzle before the end of the evening, but, Sullivan said, “I don’t think that’s going to be a big issue.”
And the best news of all: Although more precipitation is predicted for Monday, Sullivan said, “It’s going to be too warm for the next system to produce snow.”
The temperatures on Saturday are expected to be chilly, but after that there is a warm-up that could see Sunday with a high temperature of 49.
“If you’re ready for spring, it looks more like it on Sunday,” he said.
By Wednesday, there’s even a chance for temperatures to get into the mid- to upper-50s.
All of that is good news for those who have been working at cleaning up after the several rounds of winter weather that hit the county.
A couple of ice storms, the first hitting last Thursday, have caused problems for road crews and utility workers alike, with hazardous driving conditions, ice weighing limbs down, and power being cut off to almost a third of Pulaski’s residents at one time.
As of Thursday afternoon, around 2,050 South Kentucky RECC residences were still without electricity, according to RECC’s outage map. Pulaski was one of the hardest hit areas for the electric co-operative, but surrounding counties like Wayne, McCreary and Lincoln were also still showing outages.
South Kentucky RECC CEO Ken Simmons said Thursday that the additional snowfall that took place Wednesday evening may slow power restoration.
But, he said, the forecast looked a lot worse, and the weather could have been worse than what the area received.
“The snow that fell hasn’t seemed to affect our outages as numbers actually decreased overnight as our crews worked in this horrible weather,” Simmons said. “The issue will be travel in these conditions. Many of our outages are in remote, difficult to reach, locations. The snow will further hamper us getting where we need to be to work. Our primary goal is to get our members’ electricity back on. Last night shows how hard our crews are working to safely restore power. And, they will continue working until everyone is restored. I can’t say enough about our South Kentucky RECC employees. They are truly dedicated to our membership. Again, I want to tell our members how much we appreciate their patience and kindness as we work to restore their power.”
As of Thursday, all of KU’s customers in Pulaski had power restored, according to KU’s outage map, although there were still some outages in Laurel and Russell counties.
