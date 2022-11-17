Well before the doors to the church opened Tuesday night, people were sitting on the ground outside. Some spoke of their struggles with drugs and alcohol. Others told horror stories about their time in the County jail. Another told of his experience with domestic violence. They hoped tonight there would be food.
New Life Church in Ferguson tries to open a warming center every winter to keep Pulaski County’s homeless from lying in the cold. Every night that the weather dips below 32º Fahrenheit, the church opens their doors so those without heat can sleep in peace. Most are homeless, but there are some whose homes have had their heat go out and can’t fix it. A meal is usually provided, but it isn’t always guaranteed.
Bobby Jo Lucas of Somerset is a construction worker and member of the church. He does his best to provide for the homeless. He was there the first night the center opened and brought food and beverages for the people to consume free-of-charge.
Lucas has worked in the warming center for almost five years, by his estimate.
“It was just real cold one winter, and I knew the homeless population was growing,” said Lucas. “I saw people out on the streets, and I knew some of them. I just felt a burden to give them a warm place.”
Lucas said he asked his pastor if he could open up the doors and allow people to sleep in the gym, and his pastor agreed. Eagle Heights Church of Somerset also offered the service later and the two churches partnered in both providing volunteers and material donations. Eagle Heights facility was better, according to Lucas, and the warming center moved there. Due to some roadblocks that arose, Eagle Heights could no longer provide their church as a warming center, so the center returned to New Life, though it still offers volunteers and finances.
In past years, the church could share the load with the Over My Head homeless shelter, but since its closure, New Life has become one of the only places for a homeless person to sleep in the winter.
Lucas said that the center has no end date and hyperbolically claimed the center would be open in April if it’s still under 32º Fahrenheit, but still there are difficulties the center faces remaining in operation.
“We try to keep as many volunteers as we can,” said Lucas. “Unfortunately, the longer it goes on, the less they’re here. They kind of start to get burnout.”
Though volunteers dwindle, Lucas says the money is “enough to get us through.” Lucas says New Life and its pastor Doug Walden always contribute enough to keep the warming center open.
Lucas said the heating an electric bill could get up to $1,000.
“They’ve paid the bills and never asked the warming center for anything,” said Lucas.
Despite the church’s generosity, Lucas still has reached out to other local churches for volunteers and finances. While many local churches have provided donations, volunteers are hard to come by.
“You can get the shirt off their back, but you ain’t gonna get no time,” Lucas said. “Time is just something that people don’t have a lot of… It’s just hard for people to get that extra hour to give to somebody else… Times are hard.”
On top of the need for volunteers, Lucas says that the church can’t really serve all the needs that the warming center has. The church serves other purposes including providing children’s activities in the very same building the warming center operates. Lucas says a lot of energy is spent ensuring nothing dangerous is left behind. Though that’s not typically a problem, making sure there’s no issue can be labor-intensive.
Lucas says a better-equipped and larger facility would be invaluable, but he doubts something like that would be available any time soon.
“I would like to find a facility centrally located in the downtown area,” said Lucas. “We don’t have showers… We used to offer blankets and pillows and things like that, but we have to wash it every day, and that got expensive. So now we’re offering donations of small throws… things we can send with them at the end of the day.”
Through Lucas’s five years of service, he’s met many individuals and gotten to know their stories. He says he “has a heart” for people like this.
“I haven’t met a bad one yet,” he said. “They’re people that have made bad choices. [They’ve] been knocked down and just can’t get anybody to give them a hand up… They’re [here] because they’ve burned all their bridges because of addiction.”
Due to these people’s checkered past and struggles with addiction, a strong stigma against the homeless has arisen in the County.
“We keep pushing them farther out and farther away,” he said. “But that ain’t the way Jesus done it. People came to the central point to meet Jesus, and that’s what we’ve got to do with these people.”
Lucas said his primary goal is not just to provide these people warmth but to also convert them to Christianity. He feels a spiritual connection with the church is imperative to their survival. Because of his belief, he sees it as his duty to give these people a place to sleep.
“We want them to come together to where we can begin to teach them,” said Lucas. “You don’t have to wake up every morning in the cold. You don’t have to go from one day to the next one wondering where you’re going to eat or what your next stop is. But to be able to do that, we can’t push them. We’ve got to pull them. That’s our goal. To see them change through Christ.”
Lucas points out, though, that not all of the people at the center were there because mistakes they made but simply being “down on their luck.” Many people suffer fires or domestic disputes and are forced out of their homes. Lucas says homelessness can happen to anyone.
“We’re all just a tragedy away from being in the same boat,” he said.
Despite homelessness’s omnipresence, Lucas feels that many people simply don’t care. When asked about government intervention, Lucas put his opinion bluntly.
“We’re not going to get any help from the city of Somerset. They’d like to see [the homeless] all dissolved,” said Lucas. “I just wish people would stop for a moment and think ‘that could be my kid.’”
He added about his fellow Christians, “Sitting in church day after day after day after day ain’t doing nothing. It’s not the answer. We’ve got to reach the people.”
People can reach out to the church directly if they’d like to donate or sign up to volunteer.
