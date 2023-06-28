Warner Fertilizer is one of several agriculture-based entities that were awarded grants last week from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.
Warner Fertilizer Company Inc. was approved for up to $124,284 in multi-county funds, contingent upon county assistance, to support aerial drone services conducted by the business.
Warner Fertilizer is owned by parent company Hemisphere Limited.
The funds were part of more than $4.36 million in funding for projects across the state.
Other programs receiving grants include:
- Anderson County Farm Service, Inc. was approved up to $169,300 in multi-county funds, with the option to pursue the remaining balance from a loan with Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC). This project will support the modernization of the existing feed manufacturing plant.
- Circle T Ranch Summer Horse Camp was approved up to $51,509 in multi-county funds to support camp restoration.
- Loretto Grain, LLC was approved up to $1,000,000 in matching county and state funds, with the option to pursue the remaining uncommitted balance in the form of a participation loan, to aid in building a grain elevator.
- McLean County Cooperative Extension was approved $2,000 in McLean County funds to support the costs of a poultry specialist to speak at the Summer Ventilation Farm Visits.
- Organic Association of Kentucky was approved up to $369,684 in state funds over a two-year period to aid in program positions.
- Pike Veterinary Services, LLC was approved up to $100,000 in state and Hart County funds to support the purchase of Hartland Animal Hospital practice.
- Reclaimed Ranch Fiber Mill, LLC was approved up to $127,626 in multi-county funds matched by state funds to establish a micro-processing service and mini mill in Northern Kentucky. If the applicant does not receive multi-county fund commitments, then they have been offered the option to pursue a loan with KAFC.
- University of Kentucky Research Foundation was approved up to $158,010 in state funds to support the continued research of Kentucky hay production used in the equine industry.
Additionally, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved funds totaling $1,650 for Pulaski County as part of the On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program.
That program provides incentives for Kentucky farm families to increase the energy efficiency of existing equipment or facilities on farms.
Pulaski was one of six counties receiving such incentives.
“The grants awarded will enhance the ability of Kentucky’s agriculture community to build upon its already vast achievements,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and board chair Dr. Ryan Quarles. “The Kentucky Agriculture Development Board's focus on a variety of projects and programs helps encourage diversity among our agriculture community and builds more farming and agricultural capabilities across the commonwealth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.