Question: Who stops in Pulaski County rain or shine and delivers presents every year? If you were thinking Saint Nick, you’re dead wrong. Answer: Pulaski County’s waste and recycling employees.
Friday morning, Pulaski County Solid Waste, the City of Somerset Sanitation, and Waste Connections joined forces to donate 18 bicycles to several Northern Elementary’s students.
This has been a yearly tradition for the three entities for about 14 years. Every year, each group of employees budgets enough for six bikes and gives them away to an elementary school in the county. The schools’ Family Resource Centers coordinate with the waste employees to identify the kids most in need to have something for Christmas.
On top of the waste services’ collective budgets, the initiative was also funded by Wal-Mart, the Job Shop, and Gary Flynn.
“For most of these kids, it’s their first bike,” said Danny Masten, Pulaski County Solid Waste Coordinator and manager of the Recycling Center
He said it was a great way to give back to the community they serve and make a difference in student’s lives.
Masten has participated in the program for seven or eight years, by his estimate, and feels pride in what the waste employees do to make a difference in student’s lives.
“To see the smile on a kid’s face, to hear the joy, to hear them talk about [how excited they are] … it’s hard to put into words how important it is for me to do it,” said Masten. “These kids, it may be a memory they’ll have forever.”
For many of these children, it was their first time on a bike, and just the memory of the children’s smiling faces as they rolled around on their new steeds made him emotional.
“It’s a blessing to be able to be part of it,” said Masten, “It’s my favorite thing I do each year.”
Masten felt the bike initiative was one of the most important parts of his job and said it made a bigger difference than anything else he does all year.
Amber Young, who works with Waste Connections, helped gather donations and had similar feelings to Masten.
Her memories of the event brought her immense joy.
“One little girl couldn’t quit smiling the whole time we were there,” she remarked.
Both Masten and Young reiterated many times that the kids might have grown up without a bike were it not for their donations.
“Some of them wanted to take them back to class with them,” added Young.
The kids could not take them back to the classroom, that is true, but they still got to ride their bikes around the Northern Elementary cafeteria giggling and full of Christmas cheer.
