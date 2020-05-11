Wastewater grants, sanitation crew safety and fire hydrant painting projects made up the main topics of discussion at the Somerset City Council’s May meeting, held Monday via Zoom and broadcast live on Facebook.
The council held its second-ever Zoom-based council meeting, in which they approved a resolution to authorize Mayor Alan Keck to sign documents for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant that would help make improvements at the city’s wastewater facility.
“This is a project that should have been done a while ago,” Keck said. “We were under an agreed order from the state. This is a mandate, and we’re really kind of running towards the end of that.”
Keck said the grant would be for a “couple million bucks, if not more.” The city would provide matching funds for the project.
Council members also had to re-approve a Municipal Road Aid Cooperative Program Agreement Resolution due to having the funding amount reduced from $240,000 to $200,000.
City Attorney John Adams said it was due to “the COVID-19 situation.”
The mayor and council members also discussed safety concerns surrounding the sanitation crews as they pick up garbage around the city.
Jimmy Eastham said he had been approached by some of the workers asking if it was possible for a committee to be formed to look at safety enhancements.
“Our people in the sanitation department, our pick-up guys, are really pretty concerned about their safety. I think most of us know what they’re talking about. They get abused, and kicked around, and cussed and run at.”
Keck said that rather than a committee, he felt holding a few brainstorming meetings might be better.
He added that he would prefer to hold those meetings in person, which means they might be delayed if the number of people in the meetings turned out to be more than 10.
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, in-person gatherings are to be kept to 10 or fewer people.
A different safety concern – or possibly just an aesthetic one – was brought up by several councilors: The state of the paint on the town’s fire hydrants.
Both David Godsey and Tom Eastham said they had been approached by people concerned that the paint on the hydrants was in need of updating.
Godsey said he had seen photos on Facebook of hydrants that looked bad.
“I know we are working on that at this time. I’ve seen a couple painted light blue. I don’t know if that’s going to be the color, or if they’re going to paint them back red like normal fire hydrants,” Godsey said.
Keck said that the colors on the hydrants designate different areas of town or different pressures, meaning if the hydrant was blue, it was that color for a reason and wouldn’t change.
Keck assured that the hydrants would be updated.
“All the hydrants will get painted. It’s going to take some time, there’s hundreds and hundreds… You can assure your folks they will get painted in due time,” he told councilors.
