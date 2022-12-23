Deep freeze temperatures like those experienced by Pulaski this weekend can be just as dangerous for pets as they are for humans.
Volunteers from the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society are reminding everyone that they can help save the life of a dog or cat by helping them in the appropriate ways.
That means becoming educated and familiar with the best ways of protecting pets in extreme weather, which, Humane Society Volunteer Lisa Schultz pointed out, is not always spelled out by local and state laws.
Even in the best of times, dogs and cats need adequate shelter.
“The bad news is the law is not defined – not well defined, anyway – as to what is adequate,” Schultz said.
That’s on both the state and the county level, with laws simply stating owners must provide “adequate” places for them without describing what that is.
Schultz cited a Jefferson County ordinance that actually gives a definition: Four sides and a roof that protects from the wind, which is filled with straw to keep the animal warm in cold temperatures. In all extreme weather, both hot and cold, animals should not be left outside and must be brought in.
Even dogs that were bred for colder climates need to be brought indoors, Schultz said. Dogs like huskies and Great Pyrenees that are used to living at Kentucky’s normal temperatures can’t survive in extreme cold because they are not accustomed to it.
Feral cats or stray dogs might be a challenge, especially if they are not used to being indoors. But Schultz said that people can help them as well, either by getting them to come into a garage or by putting them in a cage.
Then, you can move the cage to a garage or basement, she said.
For those who are worried about feral cats scratching or biting as they are being caught, Schultz noted, “When they’re mostly frozen, they’re not going to scratch and claw.”
And that begs the question of what to do for an animal if they aren’t found until they are already suffering from hypothermia.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society shared a social media post from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter that gives tips on what to do.
“Of course, the best thing to do is, one, bring it in out of the cold, and two, get it to a vet,” Schultz said.
But Kentucky River also states that animals exhibiting signs of hypothermia should not be submerged in water. Rather they should be dried off and pet or stroked to stimulate blood flow.
It also noted that you shouldn’t feed an animal with hypothermia. “If you feed a kitten with a temperature below 97, you can kill it,” the post warns.
You can also hurt or kill an animal if you warm it up too fast.
Signs of hypothermia include shivering or being hunched up; lethargy; difficulty walking or breathing; cold skin, fur, ears or feet; and blue extremities such as gums or eyelids.
If an animal is found frozen to the ground, you should pour lukewarm water – not hot – in the area around the animal, and gently lift it up.
If there is any resistance whatsoever, use more lukewarm water. Never pry or force them off the frozen surface.
Then, once free, the animal should be brought inside as quickly as possible and dried thoroughly.
If someone sees a neighbor’s pet that is not being cared for properly, Schultz said the best course of action is to call 911. A law enforcement officer can cite the owner and force them to bring the pet inside.
Unfortunately, with this arctic blast, animal agencies like the Humane Society and Pulaski County Animal Control are being called constantly, asking to help rescue a stray or feral animal, Schultz said.
“There’s nothing we can do,” she said, sadly. “All of our fosters are full. The shelter is full and closed. Animal Control has received at least 30 calls by 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon.”
She noted that Animal Control Officer Adam Scales has been helping as much as he can, taking straw and other items out to people calling for assistance.
But to fully help, Pulaskians need to help out the local animal welfare advocates and step up to save animals’ lives, she said.
