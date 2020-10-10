Water meters in Wayne County are one step closer to getting a needed overhaul.
At Thursday’s regular meeting of the Monticello Utility Commission, Manager Scott Upchurch talked of receiving approval to enter into the bid phase of replacing aging water meters in city limits.
Upchurch brought members up to date on the status of the project, made available by means of a $250,000 CDBG grant.
Upchurch said the project has been approved by the Department of Local Government and work is continuing at the Utility office on bid specifications. The next step will consist of the specs being sent to the Lake Cumberland Area Development District, the facilitator of the grant.
Upchurch is anticipating the project could possibly be advertised and bids awarded by the end of 2020.
In July of 2019, the Monticello City Council approved a resolution authorizing the Utility Commission to borrow $850,000 for a water meter project and the loan was to be funded through the Kentucky Rural Water Corporation. The Commission reportedly received 750 new water meters in August of last year to replace aging meters for customers out in the county.
During Thursday’s meeting, Utility Commission members were also informed that the annual flushing of water lines is near completion. The flushing process started with areas surrounding the Wayne County School District in mid August and has been an ongoing effort over the past couple of months, but it’s expected to be finished up next week.
The Utility Commission’s entire service area includes 500 miles of water line, providing an essential to 95% of households countywide.
