MONTICELLO, Ky. - Numerous measures of a 12-step plan have been put in motion to improve a countywide water problem causing Monticello Utility Commission customers to experience not only bad tasting water, but discoloration and smell from their water taps.
The issues have been ongoing for several weeks.
Systems Manager Scott Upchurch told Monticello City Council members Monday night that complaints have slowed down lately and Water Treatment Compliance Specialist Bob Cashin said "there are things worse than bad taste and odor."
At the present time, flushing of the system and all distribution lines from the Water Treatment Plant within close proximity of Wayne County schools is the top priority.
Cashin said the school system was in dire need of flushing since water has been sitting stagnant for five months during the corona outbreak. Customers in southern Wayne County could be feeling the effects even more, as the school system is a dead end for water movement.
Flushing was slated to begin at midnight Tuesday and it's expected to take five to six days to complete areas near Wayne County Schools, with another seven weeks to finish the entire system. The reason for flushing after midnight is due to the demand for water being less during those hours. It also ensures that no water is being taken away from families and businesses during the day. The Utility Commission has the largest distribution system in the state with 500 miles of water line providing an essential to households countywide.
Flushing, according to Cashin, "needs to continue regularly, twice a year in the spring and fall."
The specialist said improvements are being made, but customers need to keep in mind that there will be a larger presence of chlorine before flushing. As soon as distribution lines are cleaned, then normal amounts will be administered.
Cashin recommended that water customers run their faucets for two to three minutes to remove old water sitting in their lines when their area is being flushed. Residents using water softeners or filters at home are also encouraged to change them out and make sure they're maintained.
Cashin stated that the Utility Commission has a dynamic system with a two-hour window of processing from Lake Cumberland before entering distribution lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.