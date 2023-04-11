It's time to mix, mingle — and create.
Like the sun peeking up over the morning horizon, the events that have been missing from the community landscape in recent years due to COVID concerns are starting to reappear.
That goes for Watershed Arts Alliance, the non-profit community organization dedicated to the promotion of the arts locally, which has not held an in-person event since their last Arts Mixer — way back in January of 2020.
Jump ahead three years and three months later, and it's time for the next edition — the 2023 Watershed Arts Alliance Community Arts Mixer, to be held this Saturday, April 15, at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion in downtown Somerset, home of the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market.
"We're really excited to get back out into the general public and start getting back involved in everything," said Watershed Director Wynona Padgett.
The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and is free to the public.
Perhaps the most notable part of the event will be the announcement of Watershed's 2022 "Artist of the Year." They're keeping this name under wraps until time of the event, but it's a significant honor given to a member of the community who excels in some form of artistic expression. Recent past winners have included Megan Bradley and Spooky Fox.
There will also be live music from local band The Catdaddies, as well as Maria McNeil Phelps and friends performing music Phelps composed for the locally produced play by "Mary: Her Story," created by Amber Frangos. Also, Jadan Trammell, a contestant this season on "American Idol," will be there performing.
Bradley will be facilitating a community painting as part of the event Saturday.
"I think that she will probably create an idea, and then ask everyone to contribute to it," said Padgett.
Darlene Newell is catering — "The food is going to be amazing," said Padgett — and Watershed hopes to have t-shirts with the organization's new logo available by that time as well. They'll also be discussing the reconstruction of Watershed's website and plans to get some important initiatives off the ground, said Padgett.
There will be artists' work set up around the outside of the building — "provided it's not raining on us," added Padgett — and artists will be able to exhibit and sell their work. That goes for things like music CDs as well as visual artwork.
"Any artist of any age in the community is welcome to come and set up," said Padgett. "We're happy to have them. They don't have to register or anything like that, there's no fee for them. We just want to be able to come out for the evening, show (or) sell their stuff if they have it, and meet other artists in the community.
"And not just artists — we want arts supporters to come," she added. "When we say 'art', a lot of people always think of visual art, but that's not the only art that we are considering. We are considering performing arts, visual arts, literary arts, graphic arts — anything that's considered art."
Visit the "2023 Watershed Arts Alliance Community Arts Mixer" page on Facebook for more information.
