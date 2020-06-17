They’re the signs of the times.
With protests and demonstrations in the news frequently these days, particularly over issues of race, the art of communicating one’s message on a rectangular piece of cardboard is becoming ... well, an art. And to recognize that fact, Watershed Arts Alliance is launching a new community art project that ties in with this weekend’s Juneteenth event.
“Watershed has been talking about showing support for black and indigenous people of color in the community for a while,” said Amanda Balltrip, president of the local non-profit arts organization. “This has taken several different forms over the last few months. When we learned about the community charette, we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we could do an exhibit of protest signs?’”
The Juneteenth Community Charette — a meeting purposed to find solutions to a problem — is scheduled to be held this Friday at 6 p.m. The event has multiple goals: To honor the lives of those lost to police brutality; to shine a light on the experiences the black community have had; and to introduce actions the community can take to enact solutions moving forward.
“Even though the charette is not a protest, people are allowed to brings signs to show solidarity or mourn the lives” of black individuals whose deaths have made news in recent weeks, including George Floyd,
Ahmaud Arbery, and Louisville’s Breonna Taylor. “We wanted to honor that, so really, it’s kind of a two-part event (from Watershed).”
The first part this this weekend. Anyone creating a protest sign or artwork relating to the theme can drop it off at Wandering Elm Photography on East Mt. Vernon Street at 8 p.m. at the end of the charette, or alternately, anytime that day (June 19) between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Donated signs will be manipulated to create something new by artists Bradley Gilmore, Mitch McGuire (of Rattle Can Dreams), and Balltrip (who makes art under the name Quilted Queer). Original art work (painted canvases, etc) will not be manipulated or added to the larger work unless permission is given, but will be displayed at Wandering Elm alongside the larger work.
“People donating signs should not expect to get those back, but if you have art you want displayed, drop it off and we’ll display it beside the larger piece we’re collaborating on together,” said Balltrip.
The new collaborative work and original art pieces will be transferred to the Shine House for a special art exhibit, “Hate-Free Holler.” The art facility on North Main Street in Somerset will be featuring the exhibit focused on social justice starting July 2 and going through August 29. The exhibit will be open Thursdays through Satrudays, 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.
One’s submitted original art can be retrieved at the end of that exhibit. You can ask questions about submissions at the Facebook Watershed Arts Alliance page, at waasubmissions@gmail.com or by calling Balltrip at 606-424-1641.
The issues being raised by current protests and by this art project itself are “important,” noted Balltrip, and she along with other members of the group feel its also important for Watershed Arts Alliance to find creative ways to address the cause.
“All of our board members feel strongly about it,” said Balltrip, who noted that the vigil held downtown late last month spurred a dialogue within Watershed. “The conversation became, ‘How does Watershed as an organization feel about these events? What should we do?’ ... We’re taking time and being thoughtful about how to move forward in a meaningful way.
"So in addition to the community art project and the Shine House, we also hope to host discussions with arts organizations about white privilege, police accountability, but also systemically within our organization," she added. "I know we’ll be looking over our mission statement, our bylaws, and writing our core values, and that’s going to include conversations about inclusivity and racism and giving space to people of color and people from all walks of life and backgrounds.”
