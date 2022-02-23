The cause of death of a Wayne County youth following an incident at school on Tuesday is under investigation, according to the Wayne County coroner.
The victim — identified as Kensey Dishman, 13, by Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks — is currently in Louisville with the state medical examiner’s office for further study.
According to Hicks, who said that his office also communicates with EMS to determine what they’ve observed, Dishman “developed some medical issues” at Wayne County school and went to the restroom, where she collapsed.
“EMS was called right away, and she ended up going unresponsive on them while they were doing their evaluation of her,” said Hicks. He said he went to Wayne County Hospital where she was at that point and pronounced her dead.
Hicks didn’t go into specifics regarding Dishman’s condition, but had “previous medical issues that she was sorting out” at the time. He said the cause of death is believed to be medical in nature, “nothing suspicious or of a criminal nature whatsoever.”
Wayne County Middle School officials declined to issue any comment, but referred to a statement from the Wayne County Schools district office, which read: “Wayne County Schools will not be issuing a statement at this time. However, a report regarding the coroner’s findings was inaccurate in regard to being found ‘unresponsive’ at school. The student was responsive at school.”
The report in question refers to a previous news story by another outlet.
Dishman’s family made a post on Facebook regarding her death which said she was at school when her “breathing started to be labored” and passed out in the restroom. Her mother Kim was already at the school waiting to see a counselor and was escorted to the restroom where Dishman had passed out.
“Once Kim got to Kensey, she was alert and talking somewhat with nurses attending to her and then Kensey went into a seizure,” read the post on Brett Gibson’s Facebook page. “Once she came out of the seizure, she was still responsive, asking her mother for help as she was struggling to breath all while having pain in her side. When EMTs arrived on scene, they worked continuously to regain a heart beat and continued to do CPR all the way to the hospital.”
The post adds that Dishman passed away “peacefully surrounded by family.” It also said she had been released eight days prior after having been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Doctors believe Kensey has suffered with a blood clot, but final cause of death will be known pending autopsy results,” read the post.
Dishman’s arrangements are with Talbott Funeral Home in Albany.
