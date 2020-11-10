Wayne County Clerk Heather Piercy announced Monday her office will be closed to in-person services for the next two weeks.
“Anyone with urgent business will need to call the Clerk’s office at 348-6661,” Piercy said. “If you have a renewal, they may be done by mail or phone during this time. Our office will reopen Monday, November 23, for normal business.”
Piercy apologized for the inconvenience, but confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 in her office.
“That person tested positive Monday and is quarantined," she continued. "It's not recommended that we be tested, unless we develop symptoms. At the current time, no one else is showing symptoms."
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has agreed to let the office remain open for phone, email and mail purposes only.
Piercy added, “We are not permitted to have in-person services.”
Anyone may call the Wayne Clerk's office with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.