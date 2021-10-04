A Wayne County man has been charged in Federal Court with Possession With Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.
A federal Grand Jury charged Michael Trent Dishman on September 22, saying that the incident happened around August 11 in Wayne County.
According to a citation issued by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on that date, Sheriff Tim Catron and several deputies executed a search warrant at Dishman’s residence on Ky. 790.
During the search the deputies found two bags containing suspected meth inside the residence, and three bags containing suspected meth in a vehicle in the driveway. The vehicle reportedly belonged to Dishman’s wife.
The deputies stated that Dishman told them all of the bags belonged to him.
They found around 3.63 ounces of suspected meth in total.
The Grand Jury indictment notes that Dishman was previously convicted of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and served more than 12 months in prison for that crime.
If convicted, Dishman is facing between five and 40 years in prison and at least four years of supervised release.
No court date has yet been scheduled in this matter.
