Isaiah 61:11 states, “For as the soil makes the sprout come up and a garden causes seeds to grow, so the Sovereign Lord will make righteousness and praise spring up before all nations.”
Wayne County’s Ron Cowan is doing his part to praise the Lord through his actions, even if it’s by mowing the newly-growing grass rather than by planting seeds.
Cowan has decided to help his neighbors and community by mowing the yards of those who need help or can’t afford it.
“It’s for His glory, not mine,” Cowan said. “I just want to give back and help the community – just trying to be neighborly.”
The plan is to mow for anyone who wants assistance, whether it be because of financial constraints or worry of getting out of the house due to COVID-19.
Right now, it’s just him taking on the responsibility. He owns his own mower and truck, and while he lives in Murl, he said he’s willing to help anyone within both Wayne and Pulaski counties.
“Wherever they may need me. I don’t mind it. You call and I’ll haul,” he laughed.
And all of it is done free of charge, although he is willing to take donations, mainly for gas money, but he said he’s not picky.
“It don’t really matter what it is. It could be a bologna sandwich and a soda pop, and that’d be just fine. It doesn’t really matter.”
He’s quick to add, though, “If you can’t afford anything, that’s fine with me. I’m just blessed to have a pretty good job.”
Cowan is doing this on top of working a full-time job. He said he works nights at Lake Cumberland Recovery in Burnside.
“It’s a blessing, it helps get people off of drugs,” he said.
He also said he knows that mowing yards will eat into his free time, but says he feels its worth it and that it’s something he can keep up with – at least through the summer.
He said he’s already gotten a lot of calls. “Next week I’m going to be busy,” he said.
For more information, contact Cowan through Facebook or by calling 502-656-2895.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.