MONTICELLO, KY. — A Monticello man was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with attempting to pass bogus money at a Wayne County gas station.
Kyle J. Hicks, 22, was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, first degree, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.
Hicks was arrested after a complaint was received from management at Murphy USA on the Ky. 90 bypass in Monticello. Deputy Cody Neal investigated and learned Hicks reportedly gave a bogus $100 bill to an employee at Murphy USA Monday night and the manager stated that Hicks unsuccessfully attempted to pass other fake money later in the evening.
Management also provided Deputy Neal with a bogus $20 bill received Monday night. After reviewing video footage of the incident, Deputy Neal was able to identify Hicks and located him with seven more fake twenties in his possession.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Monticello Police Department have received several recent reports of fake money being passed at local businesses.
Catron said Hicks is believed to be one of the main suspects in the cases and the joint investigation is continuing.
Hicks was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
