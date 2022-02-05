A Wayne County man facing a federal drug charge has entered a plea agreement into a London court.
Michael Trent Dishman, 45, was charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.
He was indicted by a grand jury on September 22 of last year, and originally pleaded not guilty.
He changed his plea to guilty last week.
In the plea agreement, Dishman admits that on August 11 he was in possession of 103 grams of meth, which law enforcement found while conducting a search warrant at his residence.
According to a citation issued by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tim Catron and several deputies executed a search warrant at Dishman’s residence on Ky. 790.
During the search the deputies found two bags containing suspected meth inside the residence, and three bags containing suspected meth in a vehicle in the driveway. The vehicle reportedly belonged to Dishman’s wife.
Dishman is facing between 10 years and life in prison as well as a fine up to $8 million.
A sentencing will take place at a later date.
Dishman is currently housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
