A Louisville man has pleaded guilty to his federal charges in U.S. District Court in London.
Chad Phillip Bailey submitted a plea agreement on Tuesday, admitting guilt to a charge of Possession With Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing Methamphetamine, and one charge of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.
Bailey was pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on April 9, 2021 on E. Ky. 90.
Bailey admitted that when he was pulled over, he had been speeding on his black Harley Davidson motorcycle.
In that motorcycle, he was carrying at least one pound of meth and $10,909 in cash along with baggies and a digital scale.
Bailey also admitted that he had a loaded .40 caliber pistol in his waistband and two extra magazines in his pocket.
Due to a prior felony conviction, Bailey could not legally own a firearm.
Bailey is facing between five and 40 years in prison for the drug charge and between five years and life in prison for the firearms charge – to be served consecutive to any term for the first charge. Upon serving his sentence, Bailey would need to undergo five years of supervised release.
Sentencing has been set for June 13.
