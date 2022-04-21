A Wayne County man who attempted to sell Tiny Homes that didn’t exist was sentenced Wednesday to 28 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to Wire Fraud.
Timothy M. Kelley was also sentenced to pay restitution of $53,915 to victims in Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Upon release from prison, Kelley will serve three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Kelley was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
In Kelley’s plea agreement, he admitted that from December 2019 through April 2020 he devised a scheme to accept payments from individuals for the construction and delivery of Tiny Homes that he did not intend to build or deliver.
Instead, Kelley found pictures of Tiny Homes on Facebook Marketplace and sent them to customers, claiming the homes were built or owned by him.
Kelley took down payments for the homes. Then, when customers asked for updates he would send them unrelated pictures of homes under construction he found on the internet.
On Feb 28, 2020, Kelley was wired $7,000 from an out-of-state customer, which he had deposited into his Monticello Banking Company account.
As part of the agreement, six further counts of Wire Fraud were dismissed.
U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier ruled that Kelley’s Federal sentence is to be served concurrently with any sentence imposed by the state in any related state cases when they are decided, and consecutively with any sentence imposed by the state in any unrelated cases.
Kelley is facing several state cases in Pulaski, Wayne and Clinton counties.
In the Pulaski case, he is charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000, as well as two counts of Obscuring the Identity of a Machine between $500 and $10,000.
According to court records, a pretrial conference in that matter is scheduled for next Thursday.
