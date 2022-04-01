A Laurel County man was killed in Pulaski County Thursday as the result of a pursuit that began in Wayne County.
According to the report from Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11, a call was received at the London post at approximately 9:35 p.m. Thursday from Pulaski County 911, requesting assistance with the fatal collision on Garner School Road.
At the scene, it was determined that Timothy S. McCulley, 36, of London, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G8, traveling easatbound on Ky. 914 while fleeing from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, according to KSP, which added that the pursuit followed a theft that had occurred in Monticello.
Preliminary investigation indicated that McCulley approached the intersection of Ky. 914 and Ky. 80 at a high rate of speed, crossed the intersection onto Garner School Road, and lost control of the vehicle and struck a rock embankment, according to KSP.
McCulley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to KSP.
A passenger in the vehicle, Brandie A. Messer, 30, of Artemus, Ky., was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where she has been listed in critical condition. A second passenger, John J. Hart, 41, or Corbin, Ky., was transported from the scene to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
McCulley's body was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
KSP Trooper Dackery Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County EMS, and Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.