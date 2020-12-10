MONTICELLO, Ky. — Early Sunday morning, Matthew Neal, 27, was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center after his wife, Cassandra, drove herself to the Wayne County Hospital following an alleged domestic dispute between the two of them.
According to the complaint warrant, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was contacted by Wayne County Hospital after Mrs. Neal arrived at the E.R. She told responding deputies that for approximately two weeks Neal had assaulted her multiple times — cutting her with a knife, punching her and stomping her feet.
The most recent physical assault occurred December 5, according to the warrant, when Neal punched and choked her. The deputies also took photos of Mrs. Neal's injuries around her neck, along with a red pump knot on her head and a busted lower lip.
Neal was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center early Sunday morning on charges of second-degree Assault (domestic violence), second-degree Strangulation and fourth-degree Assault (domestic violence, minor injury).
Following his arrest, Mrs. Neal showed deputies reported pictures and videos of her husband assaulting her prior to December 5. These led to Neal being charged later Sunday night with two counts of first-degree Strangulation, first-degree Unlawful Imprisonment and fourth-degree Assault (domestic violence, minor injury) in connection with an October 11 incident. The second warrant also told of pictures taken by Mrs. Neal of bruising to her face, neck, leg and left arm allegedly caused during the encounter.
Neal was released earlier this week from WCDC after on a $10,000 cash/property bond.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Neal were also indicted last month in connection to two 2016 armed robberies and a burglary at businesses in Monticello. They each initially bonded out on $25,000 cash bonds.
Neal is scheduled to appear December 14 in Wayne District Court for preliminary hearings on both domestic violence cases. He is also set for a revocation hearing December 15 in Wayne Circuit Court on all charges connected to the 2016 armed robberies and burglary.
