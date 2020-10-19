MONTICELLO, Ky. — Wayne County Schools will be returning to virtual learning only beginning on Wednesday.
Wayne County is now in the ‘red-critical’ range in terms of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Department of Public Health. In-person learning will cease for students at the end of the day Tuesday and the school district will switch to virtual learning for all involved.
For the first time since the onset of COVID 19, the October 18 health briefing showed six of 10 counties served by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, including Wayne County, currently being in the “red-critical” range. Superintendent Wayne Roberts informed school board members Thursday of three staff members testing positive last week for coronavirus. COVID 19 has also claimed it’s first victim in Wayne County, a 72-year-old male.
The AB rotating in-person learning schedule is now set to resume for Wayne County Schools on November 4, the day after the election. Classes will not be in session November 2 and 3, as those two days were already built into the annual school calendar.
