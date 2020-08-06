MONTICELLO, Ky. — Wayne County voters will decide in November whether they will allow alcoholic beverages to be sold countywide.
Wayne County Clerk Heather Piercy on Wednesday confirmed that Ronnie Atkinson’s intent to circulate a petition had produced enough verified signatures of registered voters to place a countywide wet-dry vote on the November ballot.
Piercy said 1,414 signatures were needed — that making up 25 percent of the votes cast in the last general election.
Piercy has turned the issue over to Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson, which is standard procedure. Anderson, in a formal letter, will now request that the countywide wet-dry vote be placed on the ballot November 3rd.
The City of Monticello was wet many years ago, as elders in the community still talk of of package sales that were available downtown near the Doughboy.
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming wet-dry countywide election is quickly approaching. Anyone may register until October 5th.
The results of the election become effective 60 days after the election is certified.
If the majority votes "yes", it’s expected that an ordinance process would start immediately after the election, so local licenses and fees are in place before Wayne County becomes wet/moist. The number of package stores in the city and county would be determined by population.
