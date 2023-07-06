If you’re fishing around for something fun to do this summer in the Lake Cumberland area, Wayne County has just the thing to lure you over across the Pulaski border.
For the second straight year, the Monticello-Wayne County Tourist Commission is spearheading the Great Fishing Float Finders Keepers project, with unique and beautiful hand-blown glass fishing floats being hidden around the county for people to find.
“Wayne County is the 19th largest county in the Commonwealth in land area. As such, this land is full of amazing tourist attractions and places of adventure,” said Emily Phillips, Social Media and Marketing Director for Monticello/Wayne County Tourism. “The fishing float find’ aims to create a Wayne County community that is knowledgeable about what we have to offer to tourists, and to create excitement about this amazing place we call home.”
The tourism organization places floats in strategic, attractive Wayne County locations. They then post cryptic clues on social media pages about where to find the globes. Those who find one of these unique works of art are allowed and encouraged to keep it.
Last year’s “Finders Keepers” initiative was a “huge success,” according to Phillips, and encouraged officials to bring it back for the summer of 2023.
“We had so many people following our social media accounts, and at the end of the project last year, we raffled off the very last float, and all proceeds went to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky,” said Phillips. “We raised nearly $4,000, so it was just really encouraging to see the community support the project in that way. ... It’s been great to see the community support from both locals and tourists alike.”
There are 25 total float this time, one-of-a-kind objects made of hand-blown glass by the Pretentious Glass Company out of Knoxville, Tennessee.
“The owner also has roots from the Lake Cumberland area; his name is Matthew Cummings and he is from Albany,” said Phillips. “We’ve partnered with him on all of our projects (involving glass objects) and the artists there take their time to make these specifically unique for our project. So this year, they look a little different from last year. Each fishing float has our logo stamped on the top, so that everyone can remember where it came from and hopefully come back for more adventures.”
The first of those floats was placed out on Tuesday, July 4, at the Mill Springs Mill — another went out on Thursday. After that, there will be 23 remaining, which will be distributed, if not daily then near it, until the beginning of August.
“We’re trying to make it more accessible to people who may not live right in Wayne County, so what we’ll do is, I’ll make a post and say, ‘The next hint will be dropped in 24 hours’ or ‘today at 5:30’ so that if someone from out of town or someone on the lake wants to participate, they have plenty of time to get here and prepare for that,” said Phillips.
She noted that some seekers arrived “straight off the lake, still clad in bathing suits and wet hair” to look for the first glass float to be placed at a notable Wayne County locale.
To participate, follow Monticello/Wayne County Tourism on a variety of social media platforms — on Facebook @LakeCumberlandLife, on Instagram @livelakecumberland, and on TikTok @lakecumberlandlife.
“The whole goal is to show local people and tourists what we have to offer,” she added. “What we’ve learned is that a lot of our local people have lived here their whole lives and are unaware of some of the awesome things we have to offer, from swinging bridges to waterfalls,” she added. “So we want to show them what we have to offer so that they can spread the word to other people.”
