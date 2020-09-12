MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Memorandum of Agreement with the KY Dept. of Transportation regarding discretionary funds was approved Thursday night, during the regular monthly meeting of the Wayne Fiscal Court. The $99,000 is earmarked for resurfacing projects on Shaw Valley Road, Edwards Mountain Road and Deer View.
During Thursday’s meeting, the Fiscal Court was informed of the Wayne Public Library Board of Trustees in August voting to accept the compensating tax rate. A report presented by Librarian Anne Garner indicated a slight decrease in the tax rate. The rate for real property was set at 9 cents per hundred dollars assessed value, down from 9.1 last year – with personal property set at 9.54 cents, down from 10.12.
In other action, the Fiscal Court was in favor of entering into an agreement with Deputy Derek Dennis for the purchase of K-9 Dunya for a dollar. Dunya will work with Deputy Dennis and the Wayne County
Sheriff’s Dept. If Dennis should at any time in the future not be employed by the county, he would have an option to purchase his partner for the same price.
The Fiscal Court also agreed on re-appointing Tammy Adams to another four year term on the library board and Hank Bassett was appointed to the Telecommunications Board to complete the remainder of Calvin McFarland’s term due to his resignation. McFarland was recently hired at Systems Manager of Community Telecom Services.
Magistrate Jonathan Dobbs spoke of CTS now signing up new customers for ‘fiber to home service’ in the Sawmill Road area. Dobbs also made mention that in the past 30 days, the cable service had added 47 households to their customer base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.