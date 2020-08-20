MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County woman was arrested and another was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment after an altercation on Tuesday evening.
Tamarity Brown was charged with fourth-degree assault with minor injury and lodged at the Wayne County Detention Center. Mary Gregory was transported to LCRH with injuries to her face and head.
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said Deputy Jerry Meadows was working on an unrelated complaint and heard a disturbance nearby.
When Meadows arrived at a trailer on Pioneer Lane, Gregory said she had been struck by Brown. Catron said Brown admitted to striking Gregory.
Brown's arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Wayne District Court.
