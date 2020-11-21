This week, indictments were handed down on 17 individuals by the Wayne County Grand Jury and included various charges.
Makayla Brummett, Brandon Burchett, Rodney Gregory, Randall Hall, Brad Hammond and Ashley Pence for Bail Jumping 1st degree. Hall was also indicted for Persistent Felony Offender 1st degree.
Ashley Fairchild was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The Grand Jury indicted Zachery S. Ramsey for Possession of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI 2nd and Driving on a DUI Suspended License, 1st degree.
Forrest Poore was indicted for four counts of Assault, 3rd degree and Disorderly Conduct 2nd degree.
Jonathan Watson and Amanda West were each charged with Bail Jumping, 1st degree. Watson was additionally charged with Persistent Felony Offender, 1st degree, as was West with Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd degree.
Ernest Baker, Junior was indicted for Assault 1st degree and four counts of Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree. The Grand Jury indicted Angie Stacy for Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Dannie Wallace and Christopher Lester were each indicted for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree (buprenorphine). Wallace was additionally charged with Promoting Contraband, 1st degree and Official Misconduct.
Matthew Neal and Cassandra S. Neal were each indicted for 2 counts of Robbery, 1st degree - one count of Burglary, 3rd degree – Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500 and Criminal Trespassing, 1st.
Readers are reminded the indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
