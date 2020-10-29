MONTICELLO, Ky. — Wayne County Jailer Ronnie Ellis confirmed Wednesday afternoon a man who had been doing some work at his facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was notified today that a person working for a subcontracting company at the jail has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolated," Ellis said. “After I was notified, I relayed the information to the Department of Corrections, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson and Wayne County Attorney Tom Simmons."
As of Wednesday, 140 inmates were incarcerated at the Wayne County Detention Center and jail employees total approximately 21 full-time and three part-time workers. Outside contracting companies working with the detention center have their own employees that make deliveries to the jail.
"QualiTox Laboratories will be at the Wayne County Detention Center on Thursday to test all employees and inmates who would like to be tested," Ellis said.
