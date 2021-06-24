MONTICELLO, Ky. — A traffic stop escalated into a seizure of almost 400 grams of illegal narcotics across two counties late Wednesday night.
What started as a routine traffic stop for violations that included excessive window tinting and improper equipment on North Main Street in Monticello, Ky., lead to the arrest of three convicted felons on drug trafficking and firearm charges across Wayne and Pulaski counties.
According to a release by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Derek Dennis conducted the traffic stop on June 23 at 11:30 p.m.
"Deputy Dennis deployed Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle. After Deputy Dunya alerted on the vehicle Deputies Dennis, Brad Tucker and Jerry Coffey conducted a search on the vehicle," said Wayne County Sheriff's Office officials.
The deputies then found approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun during this search.
The three occupants of the vehicle, Brandy Young and Sandy Cooper of Albany, Ky. and Robert Pandolfi of Lakewood, Calif., then admitted to the deputies that they were all convicted felons.
During further investigation, the deputies discovered that at least one of the suspects had a motel room in Somerset that contained more illegal narcotics. After contacting the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force Director Wayne Conn, Pulaski County Deputies secured both the motel room and Pandolfi's vehicle, and they obtained a search warrant.
This search resulted in over 311 grams of methamphetamine and 7.5 grams of fentanyl.
Dennis charged and arrested Young for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree-2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, driving under a DUI suspended operator's license and two traffic violations.
Cooper was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree-2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Pandolfi was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree-2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Pandolfi will also face multiple pending drug charges in Pulaski County "with the possibility of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency taking all of the Wayne and Pulaski Counties charges," said Wayne County Sheriff's Office officials.
All three suspects were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
