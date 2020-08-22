MONTICELLO, Ky. _ Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron informed WKYM news and the Commonwealth Journal Saturday morning of his office alone presenting 90 cases this week to the Grand Jury during their regular monthly session.
Catron said enough evidence was presented for 29 individual indictments to be handed hand down. There were 28 people indicted in Wayne County and one from Pulaski County.
Those indicted from Monticello and their charges include the following:
Zachery Baker for wanton endangerment - 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence and for assault - 4th degree
Makayla D. Brummett for 7 cases of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree
Cody Burke for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and for possession of drug paraphernalia
Chasity Pitman for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of marijuana and for possession of drug paraphernalia
Terry Daniels for wanton endangerment 1st degree, assault-4th degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and for possession of drug paraphernalia
Gloria J. Bolen for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (schedule IV) and for prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container
Randall H. Hall II for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and for a traffic violation
Angela Patrick for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (oxycodone), trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree (clonazepam), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender 2nd degree and for a traffic violation
Ernest Brooks for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and for traffic violations
Bobby S. Foster for trafficking in a controlled sdubstance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and for persistent felony offender 1st degree
Gary Hicks for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine)
John Hass for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree within 1,000 feet of a school, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (buprenorphine), fleeing or evading Police 2nd degree and for resisting arrest
Donna Sullivan for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree within 1,000 feet of a school and for tampering with physical evidence
Hunter Reinbold for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree within 1,000 feet of a school and for tampering with physical evidence
Danny Oldham for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree within 1,000 feet of a school and for persistent felony offender-2nd degree
Shawn Hill for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (buprenorphine), possession of a synthetic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and for persistent felony offender 1st degree
Alicia Eastridge for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (buprenorphine), possession of a synthetic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and for persistent felony offender 1st degree
Kaitlyn Lowe for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and for possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles Ovington for possession of a controlled substance1st degree (methamphetamine) and for possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob Dishman for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and for possession of drug paraphernalia
Tarisha McGinnis for possession od a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and for possession of drug paraphernalia
Ricky Griffis was indicted for receiving stolen property-firearm.
Jennifer Lopez for bail jumping1st degree
Brandon Howard for bail jumping 1st degree and for persistent felony offender 2nd degree
Douglas A. Roysdon for bail jumping 1st degree
Jayden Dennis for bail jumping 1st degree
Rocky Shelton for bail jumping 1st degree and for persistent felony offender 1st degree
and Ashley Pence for bail jumping 1st degree
Jonathan R. Watson of Somerset was also indicted for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine)
A complete list of indictments will be released Monday by the Wayne Circuit Clerks office. The indictment of a person by the Grand Jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent, until or unless proven guilty.
