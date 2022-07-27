A Waynesburg man was arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
Matthew Mounce, 42, was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine); Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Marijuana; first degree Promoting Contraband; Failure to Wear Seat Belts and Careless Driving.
Sheriff Greg Speck reports that narcotics detectives were conducting surveillance on a residence in which they suspected drug activity when, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, they saw a gray Ford Mustang leave the residence.
The vehicle reportedly swerved in the roadway, and detectives saw that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
They pulled the vehicle over where they made contact with the driver, who was identified as Mounce.
Sergeant Branson Patterson and K-9 Rocky arrived on the traffic stop to assist the detectives. Upon walking around the vehicle with his K-9, Sgt. Patterson stated Rocky indicated the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Deputies searched the vehicle and located a firearm. It was discovered Mounce was on parole for felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Mounce was arrested and taken into custody. Mounce was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center by Sergeant Patterson.
A short time later, narcotics detectives were informed that deputy jailers at the detention center, who were able to conduct a more thorough search during the booking process, located methamphetamine hidden on Mounce. The detectives recovered the drugs from the Detention Center, and a field test indicated the substance contained meth.
PCSO indicates the total weight of the meth was 165 grams.
Detectives were assisted by PCDC and the Department of Probation and Parole.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Tan Hudson and the PCSO Narcotics Division.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked the public if they have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the PCSO tip line at 606-679-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. The public can also leave a tip on the PCSO webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
