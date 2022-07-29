A Waynesburg man was arrested Wednesday after a joint investigation with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office uncovered evidence of drug activity.
Michael Padgett, 44, was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (First Offense) (Methamphetamine), Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Sheriff Speck reported that the case began when detectives from PCSO were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in Pulaski County. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Padgett was alleged to supply drug dealers in Pulaski County with methamphetamine.
Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley contacted Sergeant Michael Mullins of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Mullins said he was familiar with Padgett and had been investigating information he received about Padgett’s reported activity. A search warrant was obtained for Padgett’s residence on Cemetery Road in Waynesburg.
Deputies from the LCSO and PCSO converged on the residence shortly after midnight. Deputies forced entry into the residence, and located two individuals in the living room along with Padgett, who was coming from the bathroom.
Once deputies began their search, they discovered a large shard of methamphetamine in Padgett’s pocket. Deputies located digital scales, baggies, drug ledgers, and various items of drug paraphernalia in the residence.
Upon searching the bathroom, deputies located methamphetamine in the toilet, where it appeared a large amount of methamphetamine had been disposed of. Deputies discovered a large gallon bag beside of the toilet with methamphetamine residue inside a baggie.
Through the investigation, Deputies learned Padgett had driveway sensors and surveillance cameras and had ample time to dispose of the methamphetamine before deputies could make entry into the residence.
Padgett was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center. Deputies were assisted on the scene by Special Agents from the FBI and Constable Delbert Mitchell. The investigation is ongoing by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the LCSO.
Sheriff Speck asked the public if have any information about drug activity or any crime to
contact PCSO at 606-678-5145. Callers can remain anonymous. They can also leave a tip at www.pulaskisheriff.com.
