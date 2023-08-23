One of two Waynesburg men who have pleaded guilty to federal meth charges has been sentenced.
Michael Lee Padgett, 45, has been sentenced to 187 months (15 years, seven months) for a case in which he was accused of distributing methamphetamine in Pulaski and Lincoln counties.
In April, Padgett pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Substance Containing Methamphetamine.
The case began after Padgett’s co-defendant, Matthew Wayne Mounce, was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Padgett was then arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at his residence on Cemetery Road.
Padgett’s plea agreement stated that law enforcement “discovered [Padgett] leaving the bathroom. The search revealed 38 grams of meth seized from the defendant's back pocket, a large gallon baggie with residue in the bathroom, several shards of suspected meth in the toilet, meth crystals covering the side of the toilet bowl all the way to the rim, a ledger, and other trafficking paraphernalia.”
Law enforcement recovered several grams of meth from the bathroom and “an 8-ball of meth” from a Chevrolet Camaro belonging to Padgett that was parked outside the residence.
Padgett’s federal sentence is to run concurrently with a Casey Circuit Court sentence.
Upon completion of his sentence, he will be on supervised release for four years.
Mounce has also submitted a plea agreement in the case, and is scheduled for sentencing on October 3.
