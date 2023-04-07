Two Waynesburg men arrested and charged with drug offenses as part of an investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office have submitted plea deals in federal court.
Matthew Wayne Mounce, 43, and Michael Padgett, 45, submitted plea deals in their federal case last Tuesday.
Mounce and Padgett both pleaded guilty to one count each of intentional possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.
In exchange, the prosecution has agreed to not bring additional charges against the two men.
According to the agreements, Mounce acknowledged that on July 26 of last year, he had an amount of methamphetamine in his possession while he was being booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center.
“[F]ollowing his arrest for firearm possession as a convicted felon, 165.3 grams of methamphetamine mixture was found concealed in the Defendant’s compression shorts,” the plea agreement states. “The meth mixture was packaged in three separate baggies and additional baggies were recovered from the Defendant’s person.”
Mounce is facing between 10 years and life for the crime, and has previously been convicted of a serious drug felony, according to court documents.
Padgett was arrested on July 27 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at his Cemetery Road residence.
In executing the warrant, law enforcement “discovered [Padgett] leaving the bathroom. The search revealed 38 grams of meth seized from the Defendants back pocket, a large gallon baggie with residue in the bathroom, several shards of suspected meth in the toilet, meth crystals covering the side of the toilet bowl all the way to the rim, a ledger, and other trafficking paraphernalia.”
Law enforcement recovered 12/7 grams of meth from the bathroom and “an 8-ball of meth” from a Chevrolet Camaro belonging to Padgett that was parked outside the residence.
Padgett is facing between five and 40 years in prison.
Court documents do not yet state when a sentencing date will be set.
Mounce is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, while Michael Padgett is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
