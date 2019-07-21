A Waynesburg woman was discovered dead this (Sunday) morning after the truck she was driving crashed into a tree sometime overnight.
Kimberly M. Lane, 37, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup westbound on East Ky. 452 when she apparently ran off the shoulder of the road — traveling some 170 feet before hitting a tree.
A passerby who saw the truck over the bank called Pulaski County 911 at 7:27 a.m.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Lane didn't appear to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and sustained severe trauma from the impact.
Science Hill firefighters and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS were also called to the scene. The Pulaski County Coroner's Office arrived just after 8 a.m. to pronounce Lane deceased on scene.
The accident remains under investigation by PCSO and the coroner's office.
