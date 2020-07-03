The case of a Burnside man accused of possessing a handgun when he was a convicted felon is headed to the local grand jury.
Preston Tuley Risdale, 59, of Garland Road, was arrested June 24 on charges of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Probation Violation (Technical) following an investigation which began the day before by Detective Joey Johnson and Investigative Lieutenant Bobby Jones with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Criminal Investigations Division. Assisting deputies was the Probation and Parole Office.
Risdale was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Pulaski District Court, where probable cause was found to send the case on for consideration by the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
PCSO’s investigation began when the family of a person killed in a traffic accident the previous weekend contacted PCSO in regard to a missing gun. A receipt indicated the person had purchased a gun just two hours prior to the accident but it wasn’t found at the scene of the collision. Detectives visited the store from where the gun was bought and learned that Risdale had been present with the accident victim at the time.
As a convicted felon, according to PCSO, Risdale would not have been able to purchase the firearm on his own. According to his arrest citation, Risdale pleaded guilty to first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance last September. Court records indicate his eight-year sentence was probated for four years.
Det. Johnson, Lt. Jones and three Probation and Parole officers went to Risdale’s home, where they found the .380 caliber handgun and seized it. Risdale was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has also filed a motion to revoke Risdale’s probation for the drug case in Pulaski Circuit Court. That hearing has been set for August 6.
At press time, Risdale remained lodged at PCDC.
