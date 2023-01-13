A group of volunteers shows up every Wednesday in the kitchen of the First United Methodist Church in Somerset to create a meal that will feed both those who show up to worship at the church and those in the community who need a meal.
One of the volunteers, Mike Girdler, said they will work in shifts, with some starting out at 10 a.m. to help get the meal out by 5 p.m.
They couldn’t do it, he said, without the help of God’s Food Pantry, which has helped with the food since 2017.
Or, as volunteer Ruby West said it, “Thank God for God’s Food Pantry.”
The church is located at the corner of South Central Avenue and East Mount Vernon Street.
Their Wednesday tradition began sometime before 2015, when the meal started out as just a way to have some fellowship with members of the church.
But when church fellowship saw dwindling participation, Girdler said a fellow by the name of Henry Hull told them they should expand the meal to help those in in the community who are need.
For a couple of years, the church did it on its own, but it got to be too expensive for them to keep going.
That’s when Brenda Russell and God’s Food Pantry stepped in, Girdler said.
Over the years, the volunteers have learned how to streamline it, so that they work like a well-oiled machine to plate and hand out food.
Doors open around 5 p.m. every Wednesday, and after a word of thought and a prayer, folks line up table-by-table to receive a meal they can eat right there at the church.
At 5:30, Girdler said, the line gets opened up for take-away meals.
“We are one piece of the big picture,” Girdler noted, saying that other churches and organizations provide meals on other nights around the downtown Somerset area.
And the volunteers are aware that those meals are lifesavers to many in the community.
“There’s food in this community available,” Girdler said. “It might not always be what someone wants, but it is what it is.”
He said that everyone is welcome, no questions asked, and no one is turned away unless they are under the influence of an illegal substance.
The volunteers also try to listen to the people they help – to pray with them and to be friends with them.
And while Girdler said there is a homeless problem within Somerset, he also said there is a “marginal survival problem with our families.”
That can include grandparents who are trying to raise grandchildren on limited incomes.
He also said that he feels like awareness of the issue of poverty in the community is growing.
“At one time people didn’t want to recognize we had a problem. Because to recognize there’s a problem, you have to do something about it,” he said.
