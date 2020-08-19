No injuries were reported with a fire that happened at the Crossroads IGA early Wednesday morning.
The business is located on East Ky. 80 at the corner of Pumphouse Road.
According to Lieutenant Bryan West of the Somerset Fire Department, the fire started just before 5 a.m. in the deli area. Employees who were on scene reported the fire, and everyone was able to leave the building safely, West said.
He said the fire caused significant damage to the building.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 30 minutes and were on scene for around four hours, West said.
In addition to SFD, the Parkers Mill Fire Department assisted with the fire. The Somerset Police Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.